Jobs: WSDOT Intelligent Transportation Systems Engineer (TE5)





This position supports the mission through its integration of Intelligent Transportation Systems / Traffic Systems Maintenance and Operations (ITS/TSMO) using technology and coordination between disciplines to better move people and goods.





This position serves as the Engineer of Record for region developed ITS plans and requires a Professional Engineering license. This position supervises four TE3 Assistant ITS Engineers performing plan review, design-build review and oversight, planning, integration, construction oversight and operational review and support of ITS devices deployed in the Northwest Region.









This ITS Engineer coordinates the integration of new technology into the existing ITS system by working with Design, Construction, Maintenance and Operations. This position and the group under supervision is the technical arm of the Northwest Region Traffic Management Center. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.









Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$89,271 - $120,078 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 5 to serve as the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Engineer for the Traffic Systems Maintenance and Operations (TSMO) unit in Shoreline, WA.