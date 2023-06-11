Town and County recipe for June - we go south of the border for Esquites (Mexican Street Corn Salad)





Esquites (Mexican Street Corn Salad)

A street food classic layered with extra flavor and yummy textures of red onion, cherry tomato and avocado. Add as many jalapeños as your taste buds can handle.Difficulty Level: EasyPrep Time: 20 MinutesCook Time: 10 MinutesYield: 4 ServingsINGREDIENTS:4 ears of corn, husks removedOilSalt½ red onion, diced¼ cup chopped cilantro1 jalapeno, minced1 cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes (optional)½ avocado, diced (optional)¼ cup grated cotija (plus more for garnish)2 tablespoons mayonnaise2 tablespoons sour cream1 lime, juicedChili powder or TajinPREPARATIONSTEP 1Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.STEP 2Season cleaned corn cobs with oil and salt. Grill, turning frequently until the kernels have been nicely charred.STEP 3Remove kernels from the cob into a large bowl.STEP 4Add red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, cherry tomatoes, avocado, grated cotija, mayonnaise, sour cream, and lime juice. Toss to evenly coat and mix. Season with salt if needed.STEP 5Top the salad with extra cotija cheese and chili powder to garnish. Serve immediately, best eaten at room temperature.OPTIONSFor extra depth of flavor, grill the onions and jalapeno before chopping. Corn kernels can also be removed from the cob and cooked in a pan on the stove. In this version, frozen corn also works. If cotija cheese is unavailable to you, feta is the best substitute.