Town and County recipe for June - we go south of the border for Esquites (Mexican Street Corn Salad)
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Town and Country Market provides another great tasting, easy to make recipe. Our local store, which has all the ingredients you need, is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place, at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133
A street food classic layered with extra flavor and yummy textures of red onion, cherry tomato and avocado. Add as many jalapeños as your taste buds can handle.
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Yield: 4 Servings
INGREDIENTS:
4 ears of corn, husks removed
Oil
Salt
½ red onion, diced
¼ cup chopped cilantro
1 jalapeno, minced
1 cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes (optional)
½ avocado, diced (optional)
¼ cup grated cotija (plus more for garnish)
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sour cream
1 lime, juicedChili powder or Tajin
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
STEP 2
Season cleaned corn cobs with oil and salt. Grill, turning frequently until the kernels have been nicely charred.
STEP 3
Remove kernels from the cob into a large bowl.
STEP 4
Add red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, cherry tomatoes, avocado, grated cotija, mayonnaise, sour cream, and lime juice. Toss to evenly coat and mix. Season with salt if needed.
STEP 5
Top the salad with extra cotija cheese and chili powder to garnish. Serve immediately, best eaten at room temperature.
OPTIONS
For extra depth of flavor, grill the onions and jalapeno before chopping. Corn kernels can also be removed from the cob and cooked in a pan on the stove. In this version, frozen corn also works. If cotija cheese is unavailable to you, feta is the best substitute.
0 comments:
Post a Comment