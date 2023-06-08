Shoreline Police to the rescue - of Stella Luna the pig





Runaway pig rescued from traffic by Shoreline Police

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police

Shoreline Police Officers have added a new feather to their cap – pig rescuers! Shoreline Police Officers have added a new feather to their cap – pig rescuers!

Patrol responded to a 911 call regarding a pig who had wandered off onto a busy street.



Without any hesitation, the officers rushed to the scene and managed to safely escort “Stella Luna,” the 300 lb. pig, to the side of the road.



