Shoreline Police to the rescue - of Stella Luna the pig
Thursday, June 8, 2023
|Runaway pig rescued from traffic by Shoreline Police
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
Shoreline Police Officers have added a new feather to their cap – pig rescuers!
Patrol responded to a 911 call regarding a pig who had wandered off onto a busy street.
Without any hesitation, the officers rushed to the scene and managed to safely escort “Stella Luna,” the 300 lb. pig, to the side of the road.
Stella Luna's owner had been looking for her
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
The owner had been frantically searching for her and was relieved and grateful to be reunited with her pet.
Stella Luna was “oinking” with joy and gratitude to be reunited with its owner as well!We commend our officers for going above and beyond their call of duty, both human and animal alike!
