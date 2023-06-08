Join local revelers this Saturday night at The Hidden Door in Shoreline for music, dance, food, and fun

Thursday, June 8, 2023


Shoreline’s own Surf Shop Studios together and Vizy Cog Production present Seattle rock bands Quicknine and Double or Muffin for a rocking and friendly good time on Saturday night, June 10, 2023.

Headliner Double or Muffin is known throughout Seattle for mixing up comedy with Rock n Roll. A bit like Frank Zappa. They’ve played at all the Seattle places; Lucky Liquor, Tim’s Tavern, Skylark, Tractor Tavern, Central Saloon, Conor Bryne, and more. 

Laugh while you dance! Opening band Quicknine has played throughout the NW for the past 10 years. Known for lead guitarist’s Rick Rosario’s ripping guitar solos, these guys are amazing rockers. They recently recorded at Robert Lang Studios, also right here in Shoreline. Same place where Nirvana recorded!

The venue for the festivities is “The Hidden Door” an old speakeasy at 14525 Aurora Ave N. The place has been growing by leaps and bounds post-pandemic. 

Great music, great home cooked Bar BQ inside or on the deck, and a lovely back porch for hanging out. Lots of people say that this place “feels like Hawaii.”

Doors at 8, Music at 9. $10 at the door.

