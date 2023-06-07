Saint Dunstan's June Prayer Lab: Icons the Tradition of Art as Prayer
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Come join us for a discussion of Icons: The Sacred Tradition of Art as Prayer. We look forward to going through how these beautiful pieces of art are not just pretty pictures but made to act as mirrors that people can study as they pray and seek meaning and relationship with the Creator.
As with all of our events, All are Welcome, All are Fed and All are Loved!
Saint Dunstan's is located at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
