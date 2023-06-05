King County files federal lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers for damage caused by toxic ‘forever chemicals’

Courtesy Washington Dept of Ecology

Executive Dow Constantine today announced that King County filed a federal lawsuit against past and current PFAS manufacturers and companies that use the toxic chemicals in a wide range of products, with a focus on the use of PFAS in firefighting foam.

"Manufacturers that knowingly put toxic chemicals in products that threaten the health of our people and environment are responsible for the harm they have caused,” said Executive Constantine.

“This is the latest chapter in a long history of chemical companies profiting from dangerous products while local communities pay for the harmful impacts. We’ve successfully held manufacturers responsible before, and we’ll do so again.”





PFAS – short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances – are a class of toxic chemicals used in consumer goods that include food packaging, cosmetics, cookware, upholstery cleaners, rain-resistant clothing, and more.





They have been used extensively in firefighting foam that has gotten into streams, rivers, lakes, and groundwater – threatening drinking water and wildlife.





They are referred to as “forever chemicals” because they are intentionally designed to not break down naturally for hundreds, possibly thousands of years.

Avoid products marketed as stain- and water-resistant

Avoid nonstick cookware, even if it says “PFOA free” because it can still contain other PFAS chemicals that can cause harmful fumes when cooking at high temperatures

Bring your own food containers – glass is best – for takeout and leftovers

If you fish locally, avoid consuming northern pikeminnow, bass, and carp

Vacuum and dust your home frequently to prevent PFAS from gathering in dust and soft materials such as carpet

Purchase PFAS-free products





King County’s lawsuit seeks to hold manufacturers accountable for the costs, expenses, and impacts caused by contamination. The County’s complaint maintains that manufacturers – not the public – should pay for investigating, sampling, testing, and assessing the contamination, as well as the costs to install and maintain treatment systems and the cleanup of PFAS contamination in King County.A few actions residents can take to reduce the amount of PFAS in homes and communities: