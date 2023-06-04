Broadway Bound Children's Theatre stages "Matilda" today and Friday, including students from Shoreline

Matilda is played by Eva Savitski Broadway Bound Children's Theatre presents Matilda:

Sunday, June 4 at 2:00 pm

Friday, June 16 at 7:30 pm









Tickets are still available for today's performance of Matilda, starring 14 year old Einstein student Eva Savitski.





Eva is thrilled to play the role of Matilda in this Broadway Bound production. Eva was previously in BBC’s Elf, the musical, where she played Jovie.

In her spare time, Eva enjoys reading, writing, singing, forensics, and exploring different bubble tea spots in the city. She is immensely grateful to everyone involved in the production and invites all of you to enjoy the show!

Henry Severn Henry Severn is 14 years old and an 8th grader at Einstein Middle School.

He has been doing shows with Broadway Bound since he was in elementary school.

He likes to sing, dance, play video games, and hang out on FaceTime with his friends.

Henry is thrilled to be playing Ms. Trunchbull.

He would like to thank the entire Matilda cast and everyone at Broadway Bound for their hard work on this amazing production!





Rachel Kaplan is 18 years old and a senior at Shorewood High School.

Matilda is her second production at Broadway Bound where she plays the Doctor and Escapologist.

She was last seen as Persephone in Puget Sound Community Schools production of Persephone.

She hopes you come to see the amazing Matilda cast perform!

Samantha has blonde bangs, and is the second kid in uniform shorts from the left of the lineup

Samantha McIntosh is 12 years old and a 6th grader at Einstein Middle School. This is my first Broadway Bound production but my second full show in general. When I’m not doing theatre I like crocheting, drawing and sewing. I am thankful for all the cast for helping everybody and doing a great job on their parts. Nola Russakoff Nola Russakoff is in 6th grade. Matilda is her third show with Broadway Bound.

She is performing as the Nurse, contestant #1 and Mrs Phelps the librarian.

She was also in Into The Woods and Frozen the Musical.

Theater allows her an artistic outlet and a way to connect with like minded peers. BB fosters caring friendships and opportunities for character growth.

She looks forward to participating in many more productions with BB and hopes to enjoy theater in her local High School in the future.

