Jobs: WSDOT Utilities Accommodation and Project Engineer (TE3)

WSDOT

Utilities Accommodation and Project Engineer (TE3)





This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion and our Northwest Region (NWR) is eager to hire an innovative project manager with a desire to fully utilize their analytical, negotiation, and communication skills as our next Utilities Accommodation & Project Delivery Engineer assigned to NWR Headquarters in Shoreline.



This position will serve in a dual role capacity. As the Utilities Project Delivery Engineer, this position will be responsible for the coordination and support of negotiations between the NW region engineering offices and utility companies to identify and resolve utility conflicts impacting transportation project design and construction.









Job description and application





This position is essential in addressing risks to ensure that projects are delivered on time and within scope and budget. As the Utilities Accommodation Engineer, this position will be responsible for researching, negotiating, and processing utility franchises and permits to regulate installation and maintenance of utilities within the state right of way.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$60,190 - $98,532 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple Transportation Engineer 3 (TE3) to support the agency’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses.