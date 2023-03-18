Jobs: WSDOT Traffic Safety Management Supervisor (TE3)
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$73,244 - $98,532 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to supervise staff and coordinate and deliver the Northwest Region’s (NWR) safety program. WSDOT’s mission is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses.
This position supports this mission by identifying systemic and spot enhancements to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes in a cost-effective manner. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Job description and application
