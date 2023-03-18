Easter Week at Church of the Redeemer: April 9 Easter Sunday - sunrise and morning services
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Easter is the feast of Christ’s resurrection. The first service is at 7:00am on April 9, 2023 in the Memorial Garden at Church of the Redeemer, weather permitting. If the weather isn’t permitting, the service moves to our chapel. This will be a smaller, more intimate service, to encounter Our Lord in the garden.
Church of the Redeemer is at 6210 Northeast 181st Street, Kenmore, Washington.
Easter is the feast of Christ’s resurrection. The regular morning service is at 10:30am on April 9 in the main church building at Church of the Redeemer, 6210 Northeast 181st Street, Kenmore, Washington.
Easter Day is the annual feast of the resurrection, the Pascha or Christian Passover. Faith in Jesus’ resurrection on the Sunday, or third day following his crucifixion, is at the heart of Christian belief.
This day starts the Easter Season, the Great 50 Days. It lasts until the Feast of Pentecost, celebrating the coming of the Holy Spirit.
For more information, visit our website, call +1 (425) 486-3777, or email office@redeemer-kenmore.org. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
