Work parties at Twin Ponds January 8 and 15, 2023

Monday, January 9, 2023

It may be a new year, but that doesn't mean Sunday work parties at Twin Ponds are over! 

GreenShoreline.org will be hosting two different planting events to fill in areas that have been previously dominated by holly, ivy, blackberry, and other introduced weeds. 

Come to one or both and experience the joy of getting a plant in the ground.

Sundays January 8 and 15, 2023 9am to noon

Twin Ponds Park 16501 N 155th St, Shoreline, WA 98133 + Google Map




Posted by DKH at 1:45 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  