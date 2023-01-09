Work parties at Twin Ponds January 8 and 15, 2023
Monday, January 9, 2023
GreenShoreline.org will be hosting two different planting events to fill in areas that have been previously dominated by holly, ivy, blackberry, and other introduced weeds.
Come to one or both and experience the joy of getting a plant in the ground.
Sundays January 8 and 15, 2023 9am to noon
Twin Ponds Park 16501 N 155th St, Shoreline, WA 98133 + Google Map
