Master Gardener classes for 2023

WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners Workshops and Classes for 2023



Learn something new or brush up on your gardening skills in 2023. The WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners will offer their popular series, Growing Groceries classes and Bellevue Demonstration Garden (BDG) workshops, beginning in January 2023.



Gardeners of all ages and skills can find a topic of interest. WSU Master Gardeners and guest speakers present from their own experience and include up-to-date science-based information from WSU Extension. All classes are presented on Zoom and are open to anyone in King County and beyond.



