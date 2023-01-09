Master Gardener classes for 2023
Monday, January 9, 2023
WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners Workshops and Classes for 2023
Learn something new or brush up on your gardening skills in 2023. The WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners will offer their popular series, Growing Groceries classes and Bellevue Demonstration Garden (BDG) workshops, beginning in January 2023.
Gardeners of all ages and skills can find a topic of interest. WSU Master Gardeners and guest speakers present from their own experience and include up-to-date science-based information from WSU Extension. All classes are presented on Zoom and are open to anyone in King County and beyond.
|Photo credit: Gia Parsons
WSU Extension Master Gardeners present their fifth season of Growing Groceries classes, beginning Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and continuing on selected Wednesdays until mid-June. Classes are presented on Zoom from 7pm to 8:30pm.
There is a fee for individual classes, with a discount for the entire series. Registration is required. Find all the details at https://mgfkc.org/education/growinggroceries
Bellevue Demonstration Garden (BDG) Saturday Workshops for 2023
WSU Extension Master Gardeners present the new season of workshops beginning Saturday, January 21, 2023, and continuing on selected Saturdays until October. Workshops are presented on Zoom from 9:30am to 10:30am and registration is required.
0 comments:
Post a Comment