Celebrate Lunar New Year at the 2023 ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival

Lantern Festival





The festival starts at noon with lanterns, food trucks, and free family friendly crafts.









When: Saturday, January 28, 2023

Time: 12:00 - 3:30pm

Location:



Lion Dances are traditionally performed at festivals or big occasions to bring good fortune and chase away evil spirits. The Lion Dance is one of the most important Chinese New Year traditions. It is performed to bring prosperity and good luck for the upcoming year. Lion Dance by Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance Association will start around 2:00pm.





Everyone is welcome to come and learn about cultures which celebrate the lunar new year.





Free to attend (all ages) donations greatly appreciated so we can continue to provide cultural events in our community.



Discover more about the ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival!



ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.









Celebrate Lunar New Year with us!Join the community as ShoreLake Arts celebrate the year of the rabbit with a Lion Dance and Kung Fu Show!