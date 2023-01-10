PTA Reflections Reception Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Shoreline Schools families, students, staff, and interested community members are welcome and invited to attend the PTA Reflections Reception, this Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The reception will be held 6:30 - 7:45pm in the Shoreline Room of the Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE), north end of the building.

Come see the artwork of over 100 creative Shoreline School District students, grades K-12, participating in this year's Reflections art program. 

This year's theme is "Show Your Voice!"

Reflections is an annual, theme-focused art contest that is sponsored by local, state and national PTAs. 

Reflections promotes and recognizes student creativity.

Shoreline PTA Council 6.12 is the sponsor of Reflections and this reception!



