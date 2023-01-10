As if it never were - the Shoreline Pool site

Photo by Gidget Terpstra By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Once upon a time, a long, long time ago, Shoreline had a public pool. It was old, small, and lacked a diving well, hot pools, and other amenities, but it was in constant use.





Generations of local kids learned to swim there and some continued on to get their Red Cross certification. Swim and dive teams - boys and girls - from our high schools used the pool as their training area.





Kayak classes were held in the evening. Special needs kids were able to have water time in a heated, indoor space.





The land is owned by the Shoreline School District, which has no immediate plans for it. The pool was owned by the City of Shoreline, which arranged for the demolition and restoration of the site. Now that the grass has grown, a new resident would never know that a pool had been there.





The City of Shoreline has grant money and would love to put in a picnic shelter, which would open the adjacent Shoreline Park to community events.





As for the pool, there are plans in the works. Garrett Oppenheim, Assistant to the City Manager of Kenmore, is in charge of plans for a regional aquatic center.





I am happy to report that the City of Kenmore received two $100,000 grants from King County to perform aquatic center feasibility studies. We have partnered with the cities of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline for one study and with the city of Kirkland for the other.

Our four cities are working together to prepare an RFP to issue in late January or early February and expect to select a consultant in March with their work to be completed in November.







