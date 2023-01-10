Jobs: City of Shoreline Parks Maintenance Worker - entry level

City of Shoreline
Parks Maintenance Worker I
$28.96 - $35.23 Hourly
Closing date January 29, 2023

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

Schedule: This position is scheduled to work Saturday through Wednesday, 6:00am to 2:30pm.

This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given to internal Local 763 members who express written interest in this job to Human Resources during the first 5-day period of this posting notice.

Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon verification of driving history and a successful passing of a criminal background check.

DEFINITION

To perform a variety of semi-skilled work in the construction, maintenance and repair of park equipment and facilities; to operate a variety of park maintenance vehicles, equipment and tools; and to perform a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility; basic landscaping maintenance including planting, trimming, watering, mowing, raking, clearing debris; preparation of ball fields, tennis courts and shelters; trash pick-up and graffiti clean-up; inspect parks and facilities for damage, vandalism, broken equipment or hazardous conditions; assist in tree removal; operate a variety of vehicles, gas powered equipment or power tools.

License/Certificate:
Possession of, or ability to obtain, a valid first aid/CPR certificate.
Possession of valid and insurable state-issued driver's license.
Possession of valid flagging certification.

Employment is contingent upon successfully passing state/federal pre-employment background checks.

Job description and application



