SAGE club event January 13, 2023

Free event at the Shoreline Teen Center!





SAGE is the teen centers LGBTQ+ and allies club. Drop by on January 13, 2023 for Karaoke!





This is a free event, free games, free food, free fun! SAGE, Sexuality and Gender Equality, club happens each month on the second Friday at 4:00pm during our teen center drop in hours. The teen center is open Fridays from 2:30 to 9:00pm!



