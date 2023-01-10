SAGE club event January 13, 2023
SAGE is the teen centers LGBTQ+ and allies club. Drop by on January 13, 2023 for Karaoke!
This is a free event, free games, free food, free fun! SAGE, Sexuality and Gender Equality, club happens each month on the second Friday at 4:00pm during our teen center drop in hours. The teen center is open Fridays from 2:30 to 9:00pm!
The teen center is located at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
Check out our events and activities on the City of Shoreline Website. Check out past and future SAGE events on Active net and Instagram!
