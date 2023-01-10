Shoreline School Board hybrid meeting Wednesday January 10, 2023
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
The meeting will be held in person at 6:00pm in the Board Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE) (center of the building) and streamed via Zoom.
If you would like to provide written public comment for the Regular Board Meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, January 10, and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those who attend in person or via Zoom.
Link to attend via Zoom:
https://ssd412-org.zoom.us/j/89474052013?pwd=WVRNYlVZQkxNQk4rQ2JjeitsdTNLUT09
Webinar ID: 894 7405 2013
Passcode: 009741
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
Meeting agenda will be posted here
- Presentation:First Reading: District Instructional Materials Committee (DIMC)
- Recommendations
- Action Items:Adoption of Revisions to Policy and Procedure 1120/1120P, Annual Organizational Meeting
- Adoption of Revisions to Policy 1230, Legislative Representative
Meeting agenda will be posted here
