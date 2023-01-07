Washington state legislative session begins Monday
Saturday, January 7, 2023
The 2023 legislative session begins on Monday and will be the first in-person legislative session since 2020. The 105-day session will begin with opening ceremonies in the state Senate and House of Representatives. On Tuesday at noon, Gov. Jay Inslee will deliver the 2023 State of the State address. The address will be streamed live on TVW and C-SPAN.
Housing and homelessness is a top priority for the governor and legislators. The number of people experiencing homelessness has grown as the state’s housing deficit worsens and prices go up. The governor has proposed a $4 billion referendum that would accelerate affordable housing construction across the state.
“If we keep nibbling at this issue, we will never take a big enough bite to solve this problem,” said Inslee during a legislative preview event this week. “This investment would meet the speed and scale we need to build more housing.”
The governor and legislators have also discussed the need for a continued focus on behavioral health, climate, public safety and education, and have brought forth proposals to reduce gun violence and protect Washingtonian’s rights to reproductive freedom.
Shoreline, Woodway, and NW Seattle are in the 32nd Legislative District
- Senator Jesse Salomon
- Rep. Cindy Ryu
- Rep. Lauren Davis
Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are in the 1st Legislative District
- Senator Derek Stanford
- Rep. Davina Duerr
- Rep. Shelly Kloba
NE Seattle is in the 46th Legislative District
- Senator David Frockt
- Rep. Gerry Pollet
- Rep. Javier Valdez
Information about bills, committee hearings and how to contact your legislator is available at leg.wa.gov
