$6million shortfall for Shoreline park improvements - public asked to weigh in on priorities

Concept design for Hillwood Park

"The concept designs have undergone a "basis of design" review. The basis of design takes into consideration actual site conditions, such as location of trees and critical areas. During this phase, the design team adjusts proposed elements to better match the nature and size of the park, such as making adjustments to looped trails, adjusting the size of some park elements, and locating features to work with the actual topography of each site." From the December 12, 2021 staff report.





Shoreline voters approved a parks bond for major improvements to eight parks: Briarcrest Park, Brugger’s Bog Park, Hillwood Park, Richmond Highlands Park, Ridgecrest Park, James Keough Park, Shoreview Park and Kruckeberg Botanic Gardens.





As the specific design projects began and after conducting a "basis of design" and costing estimates, it was determined that there was a significant budget shortfall of $6.3 million.





The reason for the shortfall is the unprecedented inflation rates that have impacted the cost of almost everything and an underestimate in the cost of accessibility improvements at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden.





Addressing the $6.3 million shortfall requires a "reduction of scope," and reallocation of funds between budget categories.





To make up for the $6.3 million shortfall, the City will reallocate $3.4M from Parks Acquisitions, eliminate the renovation of Shoreview Park field ($1.2M), and contribute an additional $1.7M from the general fund.









The city is very interested in hearing from citizens as far as their priorities for these parks. They have created an "open house" survey for the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Arts (PROSA) Plan.



