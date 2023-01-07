Annual Kinderfest event returns to Shoreline Schools this year

Saturday, January 7, 2023

If you have an incoming kindergarten student for the 2023-24 school year, please plan to attend this event to meet your neighborhood elementary school's principal, teachers, and more.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about Cascade K-8 Community School and the Home Education Exchange as well as to learn about the programs offered by Shoreline Schools, such as: Food Services, Transportation, School Nurses, Multi-Language Learners, Special Services, Highly Capable Program, and PTA. Superintendent Susana Reyes will give a welcome address to kick off the event at 10:00am.

What: Kinderfest
When: Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Where: Shoreline Center (Shoreline Room, north entrance), 18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

Kindergarten open enrollment begins on January 23 and ends on February 28.
First day of Kindergarten at Shoreline Schools
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
To attend kindergarten in the fall, your child must be five years old by August 31, 2023. Attendance at Kinderfest is not required to be eligible for student enrollment, nor will enrollment take place at Kinderfest. Enrollment will be available at shorelineschools.org/enrollment

If you have friends, family, or neighbors with a child who will be five years old by August 31, 2023, please encourage them to attend Kinderfest and to enroll their child starting on January 23!

Enrollment in Shoreline Schools is guaranteed for families who live in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. Choice Transfer Requests will be considered for families who live outside the Shoreline district boundary after the open enrollment period.



