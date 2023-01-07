After the Blast: Mount St.Helens 40 Years Later with Eric Wagner - free, in-person presentation
Saturday, January 7, 2023
FREE PROGRAM from Humanities Washington
Hosted by Sno-King School Retirees
Thursday, February 16, 2023 Noon - 3pm
Subject: “After the Blast: Mount St.Helens 40 Year Later” with Eric Wagner
Just attend and enjoy hearing about our local epic event: The eruption of Mount St. Helens on May 18, 1980 and its impacts on our Northwest ecology and life.
Doors open at noon for Refreshments and Announcements. Program at 1pm.
Edmonds School District ESC, 20420 68th Ave W, Lynnwood WA 98036
Sno-King School Retirees organization and Humanities Washington invite the community to an engaging conversation with Eric Wagner, a member of the 2021-2023 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau.
This free event takes place Thursday, February 16, 2023, 12-3 p.m. in the Board Room at the Edmonds School District ESC.
On May 18, 1980, the world watched in awe as Mount St. Helens erupted, killing 57 people and causing hundreds of square miles of destruction.
|Mount St. Helens with logs floating in Spirit Lake
Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Service
Everyone thought it would take ages for life to return to the mountain, but scientists who visited soon after were stunned to find plants sprouting up through the ask and animals skittering around downed trees.
Ecologists have since spent decades studying life’s resilience in the face of seemingly total devastation. Through their work, the eruption of Mount St. Helens has become known as the greatest natural experiment in Pacific Northwest history. In his talk, Eric Wagner takes you on a journey through the blast zone. He explores not just the surprising ways plants and animals survived the eruption, but also the complex roles that people have played, all while showing how fascinating Mount St. Helens still is 40 years after the blast.
Our presenter, Eric Wagner is a writer and biologist. He holds a PhD in biology from the University of Washington, where he studied penguins. He is the author of three books, including After the Blast: The Ecological Recovery of Mount St. Helens. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Orion and High Country News, among many other places.
