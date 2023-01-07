Pacific North West Flooring relocates to Shoreline

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Hello everybody i want to take a minute to introduce ourselves to this amazing community. 

My name is Jim Ivey, and my wife is Beverly Ivey, and we the are the owners of Pacific North West Flooring. 

We have relocated our family owned flooring business from Lake City to the Shoreline area in the old dry cleaning business next to Frank's Door Store at 17721 15th NE in the North City Business District. 

Pacific North West Flooring is open in North City

We are a family owned business and we have been serving our customers' flooring needs for over 30 years. 

For our soft opening we are offering 10 percent discount on all of our products based on availability of the product. 

We are extremely excited about being a part of this thriving community!



