Decoding art in Seattle's public spaces - lecture at Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds

Decoding art in Seattle's Public Spaces

January 18, 2023 at 6:00pm





Cascadia Art Museum is pleased to present Jim Rupp on January 18, 2023 from 6:00PM –8:00PM





Walk down any street in Seattle, turn the corner, and you are likely to discover art enhancing the city’s public spaces. No other U.S. city can match the per capita number of artworks in Seattle’s public spaces.





How did Seattle amass such a vast collection? Join Jim Rupp, author of Art in Seattle’s Public Spaces, from SoDo to South Lake Union, as he weaves through over 100 years of urban art collecting.





About the Speaker:





Jim Rupp is the author of Art in Seattle’s Public Spaces, from SoDo to South Lake Union, recently published by the University of Washington Press. A Seattle native, long-time lawyer and local historian, Jim has collected information about art in Seattle public spaces for over forty years.





His first book, Art in Seattle’s Public Places, an Illustrated Guide, was published by the UW Press in 1992.











