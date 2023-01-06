Internship opportunity to launch your dental career
Friday, January 6, 2023
projects that dental occupation employment will grow “much faster than the average for all occupations” over the decade. And what is the top occupation within dentistry that will grow the fastest? Dental Assistants.
Dental Assistants are vital in the field of dentistry. They perform a myriad of key activities supporting dental care teams, caring for patients, and ultimately advancing health access and equity.
The International Community Health Services (ICHS) is accepting applications for a paid internship program with full benefits to uplift the next generation of dental professionals.
