Jobs: WSDOT Traffic Operations Specialist – Transportation Engineer 3
Friday, January 6, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$73,244 - $98,532 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Traffic Operations Specialist (Transportation Engineer 3) who will serve as a traffic engineering analyst for the WSDOT Snohomish/Mount Baker Area and will perform traffic operation and safety studies and analyses for WSDOT, local agency and developer projects.
This position will also interact with WSDOT staff, citizens, elected officials and local agency staff to answer questions, evaluate needs, develop solutions, and provide expertise on various traffic operation and safety issues.
Job description and application
