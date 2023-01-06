LFP Rotary invites you to their Polar Bear Dip into Lake Washington on January 21, 2023

Intrepid Lake Forest Park Rotary members are going to do it again: The Polar Bear Dip. As in previous years they will be jumping off the dock at Sheridan Beach into the icy waters of Lake Washington.









You are very welcome to participate or just watch. The entry price is a jar of peanut butter which will be donated to the food bank of our local North Helpline.





The marine unit of King County Police and Chief Harden and Lt. Diego Zanella from LFP Police will be there to ensure water safety.















