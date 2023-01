On Saturday, January 7, 2023 Sound Transit will close the northbound I-5 to NE 175th Street off-ramp and the northbound King County Metro on-ramp for the delivery of track equipment.





A crane will be set up on the closed ramps for removing track equipment from flatbed trucks and placed onto the guideway. This work is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension light rail project.





Work will be done overnight from 11:30pm to 7:30am.