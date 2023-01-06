Seattle’s best musicians gather on February 25, 2023, for GeorgeFest to honor the late, great George Harrison and raise money for the Historic Everett Theatre



On Saturday, February 25, 2023, over 25 of Seattle’s premier musicians will take the stage for GeorgeFest, to honor the late George Harrison. Proceeds from this labor of love will benefit the Historic Everett Theatre, a non-profit, 122-year-old venue in the heart of downtown Everett, Washington. On Saturday, February 25, 2023, over 25 of Seattle’s premier musicians will take the stage for GeorgeFest, to honor the late George Harrison. Proceeds from this labor of love will benefit the Historic Everett Theatre, a non-profit, 122-year-old venue in the heart of downtown Everett, Washington.

“George was known as the “quiet” Beatle,” said Andy Volmer, organizer of GeorgeFest at the Historic Everett Theatre. “His songs are relevant today, including his hits with the Beatles and his solo work. We wanted to share his music with the Puget Sound while helping out this beautiful community art space.”









Tickets are available at

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 7:00 PM PST, Doors at 6:30 PM

Where:

Tickets: $25 presale, $30 at the door



About the Everett Historic Theater



The Historic Everett Theatre is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located at 2911 Colby Ave, Everett, WA, and has been serving the Everett area since November 4, 1901, when it opened as the Everett Opera House. During the early 1900s famous acts like Fatty Arbuckle, Nat King Cole, Helen Keller, John Barrymore, the Marx Brothers, Al Jolson, and more graced its stage.



Today, the Historic Everett Theatre is fully remodeled, with seating for 800, and produces and co-produces contemporary and classic theatre, as well as community events and rentals. With a full schedule of concerts, productions, and rentals, it provides a place for over 300 community volunteers to practice their craft and participate in all aspects of the theatre experience, including live music.





An all-star cast of Seattle's most talented musicians will pay tribute to the late great George Harrison on what would have been his 80th birthday.