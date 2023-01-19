Shorewood wrestling vs Cedarcrest in Duvall 1-18-23
Thursday, January 19, 2023
It was a solid win for the Stormrays on Wednesday night as they went north to Duvall and defeated the Red Wolves of Cedarcrest.
The match began at 170 pounds with Shorewood’s Nathaniel Hernandez receiving a forfeit. At 182 pounds senior Alberto Solano grabbed a 4-1 lead at the end of the first period. In the second period, Solano quickly took his opponent down and turned him to his back for a pin. Another forfeit by Cedarcrest at 195 pounds gave Shorewood an 18-0 lead in the team score.
The top of the line-up continued to be solid anchors for Shorewood as Hunter Tibodeau racked up his team-leading 17th victory with a pin at 220 pounds and heavyweight Milan Johnson followed right after with his own pin to earn his 16th victory of the season. The two pins extended Shorewood’s lead to 30-0
The Red Wolves did not give up and tried to rally in the lower weights. At 106 pounds, Stormray Eli Jeppsen took charge early before making a misstep in the second period and giving up a pin that got Cedarcrest on the board. Even with four more wins over the next six weights, it was not enough for Shorewood to be stopped.
Senior Isaac Van Horn and junior Mak Kanzler put the finishing touches on the night in the 152 and 160 matches. Each wrestler initiated the action and dominated their way to a first round pin to complete a 54 to 25 win for the Stormrays.
Shorewood Record: 1-1 WESCO South, 3-4 Overall
Shorewood 54 – Cedarcrest 25
@ Cedarcrest HS
*Match began at 170 pounds
106: Cardin Klein (CC) pinned Eli Jeppsen 2:34
113: Owen Mulder (SW) win by forfeit
120: Finn Bachler (SW) win by forfeit
126: Ty Backstrom (CC) pinned Eoin Ritter 1:45
132: Isaiah Brady (CC) dec. Masa Taura 20-13
138: Francisco Contreras (CC) maj. dec. James Nottingham 11-2
145: Gael Buxton (CC) pinned Quissett Sachs 0:32
152: Isaac Van Horn (SW) pinned Zander Cole 0:36
160: Mak Kanzler (SW) pinned Caleb Sherman 1:43
*170: Nathaniel Hernandez (SW) win by forfeit
182: Alberto Solano (SW) pinned Joey Soroka 2:42
195: Matt Burns (SW) win by forfeit
220: Hunter Tibodeau (SW) pinned Andrew Weiker 1:18
285: Milan Johnson (SW) pinned James Wilkes 1:08
