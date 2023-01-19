Shorewood wrestling vs Cedarcrest in Duvall 1-18-23

By Clark Norton





It was a solid win for the Stormrays on Wednesday night as they went north to Duvall and defeated the Red Wolves of Cedarcrest.The match began at 170 pounds with Shorewood’sreceiving a forfeit. At 182 pounds seniorgrabbed a 4-1 lead at the end of the first period. In the second period, Solano quickly took his opponent down and turned him to his back for a pin. Another forfeit by Cedarcrest at 195 pounds gave Shorewood an 18-0 lead in the team score.The top of the line-up continued to be solid anchors for Shorewood asracked up his team-leading 17th victory with a pin at 220 pounds and heavyweightfollowed right after with his own pin to earn his 16th victory of the season. The two pins extended Shorewood’s lead to 30-0The Red Wolves did not give up and tried to rally in the lower weights. At 106 pounds, Stormraytook charge early before making a misstep in the second period and giving up a pin that got Cedarcrest on the board. Even with four more wins over the next six weights, it was not enough for Shorewood to be stopped.Seniorand juniorput the finishing touches on the night in the 152 and 160 matches. Each wrestler initiated the action and dominated their way to a first round pin to complete a 54 to 25 win for the Stormrays.Shorewood Record: 1-1 WESCO South, 3-4 Overall@ Cedarcrest HS*Match began at 170 pounds106: Cardin Klein (CC) pinned Eli Jeppsen 2:34113: Owen Mulder (SW) win by forfeit120: Finn Bachler (SW) win by forfeit126: Ty Backstrom (CC) pinned Eoin Ritter 1:45132: Isaiah Brady (CC) dec. Masa Taura 20-13138: Francisco Contreras (CC) maj. dec. James Nottingham 11-2145: Gael Buxton (CC) pinned Quissett Sachs 0:32152: Isaac Van Horn (SW) pinned Zander Cole 0:36160: Mak Kanzler (SW) pinned Caleb Sherman 1:43*170: Nathaniel Hernandez (SW) win by forfeit182: Alberto Solano (SW) pinned Joey Soroka 2:42195: Matt Burns (SW) win by forfeit220: Hunter Tibodeau (SW) pinned Andrew Weiker 1:18285: Milan Johnson (SW) pinned James Wilkes 1:08