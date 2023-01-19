Wrestling results 1-18-23 Shorecrest vs Edmonds-Woodway





However; SC's Evan Claar stopped the bleeding with a 40 second pin against EW's Belezaire in the heavyweight division, giving the Scots a reason to dream again. But unfortunately, the Warrior win machine revved up again with another Shorecrest forfeit at 113lbs, and another pin at 120lbs. But just when it looked like all was lost, SC's Kaiju Ferguson (126lb, Junior) got things going for the Scots again with a first round pin against EW's Dominic Hansen.



The most intense match of the night was Joseph Martinez (SCHS) vs Brian Ramirez (EWHS) at the 132lb contest. Both of these wrestlers are senior captains for their respective teams. Joseph (normally wrestling at 126lbs) was bumping up one weight class to accommodate a teammate. The match went point for point (take down for a take down, escape for an escape) and went into triple overtime before a final escape point was awarded to Ramirez, who won the match 6 to 5. With a point deficit of 30 points, the Warriors' lead was now insurmountable.



However, to finish the night out on a high note (and gain 12 more team points for the Scots), Avi Wylen (132lb freshman) pinned his opponent in 32 seconds; and Kenneth Adams (138lb sophomore) pinned his opponent in the second round. Both wrestlers had bumped up a weight class for those competitions.





The final score was 48 EWHS, 30 SCHS, which was the closest point spread any Shorecrest High School Wrestling team has earned against the Warriors in the previous two decades.

There were also some great Junior Varsity and Girls' wrestling contests tonight. Although not part of the official varsity team score, there were some noteworthy highlights:



JV Wrestler Milo Hamilton (freshman, 138lbs) earned his first win (by pin) tonight. The SCHS coaches believe Hamilton has a lot of raw talent and will be "a bear in the woods" in future years.



JV Wrestler Owen Watson (SCHS Junior) also earned his first pin in competition this evening.



SCHS Female Wrestler Ana Reed (Senior, 110lbs) won a tough three round exhibition match against a well seasoned EWHS girls' team leader tonight. Reed, although a "dark horse" among the highly ranked girls throughout the state, is someone to look for in the postseason. She has a lot of talent and and is an intense competitor.



152—Peter Grimm (SC) pinned Sergio Lopez (EW) 1:06

160—Liam Fitting (EW) pinned Shokan Conway-Yasuyama (SC) 5:12

170—Ever Yamada (EW) def. Max Rutledge (SC) 6-3

182—Alex White (EW) won by forfeit

195—Reed Burmaster (EW) pinned Carter Nichols (SC) 2:33

220—Mika Serafinas (EW) pinned Mateo Dominguez (SC) 2:44

285—Evan Claar (SC) pinned Edson Belezaire (EW) 0:40

106—Jude Haines (EW) pinned Neta Navot (SC) 1:21

113—AP Tran (EW) won by forfeit

120—Dylan Rice (EW) pinned Micah Fergerson (SC) 1:00

126—Kaiju Fergerson (SC) pinned Dominic Hansen (EW) 1:28

132—Brian Ramirez (EW) def. Joseph Martinez (SC) 6-5 UTB

138—Avi Wylen (SC) pinned Jacob Ramos (EW) 0:32

145—Kenneth Adams (SC) pinned Sam Schimpf (EW) 2:26







