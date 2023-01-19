Continuing Education: Climate; a Puget Sound Perspective

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Here in the Puget Sound region, we are on the western edge of a continent with a massive ocean to our west and two significant mountain ranges nearby. 

We have many unique weather and climate features that are created by the seasons. 

In this class we will explore weather and climate by starting with the global picture, then we will focus on some of the most important details of our local environment.
 
2/1 - 2/22 | 2:00 – 4:00 pm | Wednesday (4) | Fee: $69 | Linda Khandro | Location: 1500 Building, Room 1522 , Shoreline CC Campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

