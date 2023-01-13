Shorewood boys wrestling 1-12-2023

Friday, January 13, 2023

The Shorewood boys got back on the winning track on Thursday night with a decisive victory over Archbishop Murphy.

Shorewood was led by a pair of early pins by senior captains Hunter Tibodeau and Milan Johnson in the 220 and 285 matches. Complementing the varsity mainstays were a pair of first time varsity wrestlers. 

At 132 pounds sophomore Sky Klein joined the starting line-up and pinned his opponent in the first period. 

Two bouts later it was junior Quissett Sachs with his first varsity pin in just 50 seconds.

The veteran leadership mixed with new energy helped the Stormrays run away with a 66 to 12 win.

Shorewood wrestles next this Saturday at Curtis High School in the Ragnarok Tournament.

Shorewood Record: 2-0 WESCO South, 2-4 Overall
Shorewood - Archbishop Murphy
@ Shorewood High School

*Match began at 182 pounds

106: Eli Jepsen (SW) win by forfeit
113: Double forfeit
120: Joe Davis (AM) pinned Finn Bachler 3:47
126: Masa Taura (SW) pinned Aaron Woods 0:45
132: Sky Klein (SW) pinned Noah Woods 1:20
138: James Nottingham (SW) pinned Ethan Robinson 5:13
145: Quissett Sachs (SW) pinned John Pallus 0:50
152: Isaac Van Horn (SW) win by forfeit
160: Paddy Andresen (SW) win by forfeit
170: Mak Kanzler (SW) win by forfeit
*182: Katsuya Edge-Salois (AM) win by inj. def. Alberto Solano
195: Matt Burns (SW) win by forfeit
220: Hunter Tibodeau (SW) pinned Jack Shipley 1:50
285: Milan Johnson (SW) pinned Hakeim Smalls 2:39

--Clark Norton


