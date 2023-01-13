Shorewood boys wrestling 1-12-2023

The Shorewood boys got back on the winning track on Thursday night with a decisive victory over Archbishop Murphy.





Two bouts later it was junior Quissett Sachs with his first varsity pin in just 50 seconds.



The veteran leadership mixed with new energy helped the Stormrays run away with a 66 to 12 win.



Shorewood wrestles next this Saturday at Curtis High School in the Ragnarok Tournament.



Shorewood Record: 2-0 WESCO South, 2-4 Overall

Shorewood - Archbishop Murphy

@ Shorewood High School



*Match began at 182 pounds



106: Eli Jepsen (SW) win by forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Joe Davis (AM) pinned Finn Bachler 3:47

126: Masa Taura (SW) pinned Aaron Woods 0:45

132: Sky Klein (SW) pinned Noah Woods 1:20

138: James Nottingham (SW) pinned Ethan Robinson 5:13

145: Quissett Sachs (SW) pinned John Pallus 0:50

152: Isaac Van Horn (SW) win by forfeit

160: Paddy Andresen (SW) win by forfeit

170: Mak Kanzler (SW) win by forfeit

*182: Katsuya Edge-Salois (AM) win by inj. def. Alberto Solano

195: Matt Burns (SW) win by forfeit

220: Hunter Tibodeau (SW) pinned Jack Shipley 1:50

285: Milan Johnson (SW) pinned Hakeim Smalls 2:39



--Clark Norton









At 132 pounds sophomorejoined the starting line-up and pinned his opponent in the first period.