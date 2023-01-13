Gardening classes at Kruckeberg
Friday, January 13, 2023
|Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Kruckeberg is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177 in the Richmond Beach neighborhood.
Houseplants 101 with Ben Billick | Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 10:30am
Learn the basics of houseplant care from A to Z. Intended for beginning to intermediate indoor gardeners, this workshop will lay the foundation for successfully growing houseplants. Participants will take home a houseplant cutting of their very own to test out their green thumbs!
Winter Sowing and No-Transplant Winter Sowing with Diane O’Neill | Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 10:30am
Winter Sowing and No-Transplant Winter Sowing with Diane O’Neill | Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 10:30am
Give your garden a head start with these fun and easy gardening hacks! The first in a three-part gardening series with Diane O’Neill, this course will teach you how to create upcycled mini-greenhouses to protect your seedlings from winter’s chill. Participants will leave with several examples as well as the skills to create more at home.
Conifer ID with Walt Bubelis | Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 10:30am and 1:00pm
Conifer ID with Walt Bubelis | Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 10:30am and 1:00pm
Want to tell a Western Red Cedar from a Lawson Cypress? A yew from a young redwood? Join Walt Bubelis, professor emeritus of Edmonds Community College, for an introduction to our local conifers, both native and exotic. This is a great class for budding botanists, citizen scientists, and gardeners who want to take their skills to the next level.
Classes fill up fast, registration is required.
Visit website for more information and to register: www.kruckeberg.org/events-tours
Classes fill up fast, registration is required.
Visit website for more information and to register: www.kruckeberg.org/events-tours
0 comments:
Post a Comment