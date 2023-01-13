Gardening classes at Kruckeberg

Friday, January 13, 2023

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is offering gardening classes in-person but you will want to register soon because they fill up quickly.

Kruckeberg is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177 in the Richmond Beach neighborhood.

Houseplants 101 with Ben Billick | Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 10:30am

Learn the basics of houseplant care from A to Z. Intended for beginning to intermediate indoor gardeners, this workshop will lay the foundation for successfully growing houseplants. Participants will take home a houseplant cutting of their very own to test out their green thumbs!

Winter Sowing and No-Transplant Winter Sowing with Diane O’Neill | Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 10:30am

Give your garden a head start with these fun and easy gardening hacks! The first in a three-part gardening series with Diane O’Neill, this course will teach you how to create upcycled mini-greenhouses to protect your seedlings from winter’s chill. Participants will leave with several examples as well as the skills to create more at home.

Conifer ID with Walt Bubelis | Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 10:30am and 1:00pm

Want to tell a Western Red Cedar from a Lawson Cypress? A yew from a young redwood? Join Walt Bubelis, professor emeritus of Edmonds Community College, for an introduction to our local conifers, both native and exotic. This is a great class for budding botanists, citizen scientists, and gardeners who want to take their skills to the next level.

Classes fill up fast, registration is required.
Visit website for more information and to register: www.kruckeberg.org/events-tours



Posted by DKH at 2:01 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  