Gardening classes at Kruckeberg

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Photo by Wayne Pridemore Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is offering gardening classes in-person but you will want to register soon because they fill up quickly. Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is offering gardening classes in-person but you will want to register soon because they fill up quickly.

Learn the basics of houseplant care from A to Z. Intended for beginning to intermediate indoor gardeners, this workshop will lay the foundation for successfully growing houseplants. Participants will take home a houseplant cutting of their very own to test out their green thumbs!



Winter Sowing and No-Transplant Winter Sowing with Diane O’Neill | Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 10:30am





Give your garden a head start with these fun and easy gardening hacks! The first in a three-part gardening series with Diane O’Neill, this course will teach you how to create upcycled mini-greenhouses to protect your seedlings from winter’s chill. Participants will leave with several examples as well as the skills to create more at home.



Conifer ID with Walt Bubelis | Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 10:30am and 1:00pm









Classes fill up fast, registration is required.

Visit website for more information and to register:





Want to tell a Western Red Cedar from a Lawson Cypress? A yew from a young redwood? Join Walt Bubelis, professor emeritus of Edmonds Community College, for an introduction to our local conifers, both native and exotic. This is a great class for budding botanists, citizen scientists, and gardeners who want to take their skills to the next level.Classes fill up fast, registration is required.Visit website for more information and to register: www.kruckeberg.org/events-tours



Kruckeberg is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177 in the Richmond Beach neighborhood.