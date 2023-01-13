Gardening classes at Kruckeberg

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Photo by Wayne Pridemore Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is offering gardening classes in-person but you will want to register soon because they fill up quickly.

Learn the basics of houseplant care from A to Z. Intended for beginning to intermediate indoor gardeners, this workshop will lay the foundation for successfully growing houseplants. Participants will take home a houseplant cutting of their very own to test out their green thumbs!



Winter Sowing and No-Transplant Winter Sowing with Diane O’Neill | Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 10:30am





Give your garden a head start with these fun and easy gardening hacks! The first in a three-part gardening series with Diane O’Neill, this course will teach you how to create upcycled mini-greenhouses to protect your seedlings from winter’s chill. Participants will leave with several examples as well as the skills to create more at home.



Conifer ID with Walt Bubelis | Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 10:30am and 1:00pm



