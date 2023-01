Help Shape the Future of Transit in Lake Forest Park

When Lynnwood Link opens in 2024 bus routes in your neighborhood will look different.





Help King County Metro create routes that work for you!





Your feedback is needed on route locations, how often buses run, and more. Find project details and the survey here

Tuesday, January 24 from 12:00 - 1:30pm (register here)

Saturday, February 4 from 10:00 - 11:30am (register here)

Monday, February 27 from 6:00 – 7:30pm (register here)





Review the proposed bus routes and let Metro know what you think; the survey is open now through March 10. Visit the Lynnwood Link Connections webpage to learn more.In addition to the survey, Metro is hosing three virtual open houses: