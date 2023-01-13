Help Shape the Future of Transit in Lake Forest Park
Friday, January 13, 2023
Help King County Metro create routes that work for you!
Your feedback is needed on route locations, how often buses run, and more. Find project details and the survey here.
Review the proposed bus routes and let Metro know what you think; the survey is open now through March 10. Visit the Lynnwood Link Connections webpage to learn more.
In addition to the survey, Metro is hosing three virtual open houses:
