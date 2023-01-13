Local Residents named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University
Friday, January 13, 2023
Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Lake Forest Park, WA
Hannah Cote
Carson Duling
Seattle, WA 98125
Anna Huycke
Shoreline, WA
Hailey Belfie
Maxwell Conklin
Samantha Lee
Korrina Murphy
Julieanne Reid
Gustave Ricard
