Local Residents named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, WA (January 12, 2023) - The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2022.





Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.HOMETOWN, STATE; NAMEHannah CoteCarson DulingAnna HuyckeHailey BelfieMaxwell ConklinSamantha LeeKorrina MurphyJulieanne ReidGustave Ricard