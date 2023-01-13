Local Residents named to President's List at Gonzaga University

Friday, January 13, 2023

SPOKANE, WA (January 12, 2023) - The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2022. 

Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Lake Forest Park, WA

Andrew Thompson
Lillian Visser

Seattle, WA 98125

Olivia Hammond
Keegan Hilt
Harrison Sheldon

Shoreline, WA

Lauren Adams
Julia Brajcich
Preston Ernst
Emily McDowell
Bella Mertel
Karsten Nye
Eleanor Reid
Maxine Andrea Reyes

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.


