Local Residents named to President's List at Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, WA (January 12, 2023) - The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2022.





Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.



HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME



Lake Forest Park, WA



Andrew Thompson

Lillian Visser



Seattle, WA 98125



Olivia Hammond

Keegan Hilt

Harrison Sheldon



Shoreline, WA



Lauren Adams

Julia Brajcich

Preston Ernst

Emily McDowell

Bella Mertel

Karsten Nye

Eleanor Reid

Maxine Andrea Reyes



