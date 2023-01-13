Local Residents named to President's List at Gonzaga University
Friday, January 13, 2023
Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Lake Forest Park, WA
Andrew Thompson
Lillian Visser
Seattle, WA 98125
Olivia Hammond
Keegan Hilt
Harrison Sheldon
Shoreline, WA
Lauren Adams
Julia Brajcich
Preston Ernst
Emily McDowell
Bella Mertel
Karsten Nye
Eleanor Reid
Maxine Andrea Reyes
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Lake Forest Park, WA
Andrew Thompson
Lillian Visser
Seattle, WA 98125
Olivia Hammond
Keegan Hilt
Harrison Sheldon
Shoreline, WA
Lauren Adams
Julia Brajcich
Preston Ernst
Emily McDowell
Bella Mertel
Karsten Nye
Eleanor Reid
Maxine Andrea Reyes
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
0 comments:
Post a Comment