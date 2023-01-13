Continuing Education: Learn the basics of quilting

Learn the basics of quilting from design, to cutting, measuring, applique, and machine sewing.





By the end of class you will go away with a quilting square and knowledge to move forward on bigger projects.





What to bring: fabric scissors, cotton fabric, matching thread, marking pen and sewing machine.





Contact instructor if need any items. For students 16+ and adults of all ages.





2/5 | 1:30 – 4:30 pm | Sunday (1) | Fee: $59 | Lee Ann Hittenberger | Location: 1500 Building, Room 1515, Shoreline CC Campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133











