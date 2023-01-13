Continuing Education: Learn the basics of quilting

Friday, January 13, 2023

Learn the basics of quilting from design, to cutting, measuring, applique, and machine sewing. 

By the end of class you will go away with a quilting square and knowledge to move forward on bigger projects. 

What to bring: fabric scissors, cotton fabric, matching thread, marking pen and sewing machine. 

Contact instructor if need any items. For students 16+ and adults of all ages.

2/5 | 1:30 – 4:30 pm | Sunday (1) | Fee: $59 | Lee Ann Hittenberger | Location: 1500 Building, Room 1515, Shoreline CC Campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133




We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

