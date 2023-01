Kenmore Police announced that officers responded to a bank robbery where a suspect had just fled the scene on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at about 1:35pm in the 6800 block of NE Bothell Way.





Officers with neighboring jurisdictions assisted in searching for the suspect, but he was not found.





No one was physically injured during the incident.





King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are assisting in the investigation.