Shoreline Community College fills Institutional Effectiveness administrative position

Dr. Ann Garnsey-Harter, Associate Vice President (AVP)

of Planning, Institutional Effectiveness, and Project

Shoreline Community College is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ann Garnsey-Harter as Associate Vice President (AVP) of Planning, Institutional Effectiveness, and Project Management following a standard recruitment process.









“I love Shoreline and the people and students here,” said Garnsey-Harter. “I have had the privilege to work with so many areas of the college throughout the years and I am thrilled to bring my knowledge to an institution-wide role.”

Shoreline President Dr. Jack Kahn expressed his excitement to have Garnsey-Harter take on this role. “Dr. Garnsey-Harter is perfect for this role,” said Dr. Khan. “She knows the institution in and out, is incredibly bright, organized, dedicated and ready to collaborate with colleagues to implement the institutional changes needed to move us forward!”



Garnsey-Harter will report directly to the President, be a member of the President’s Executive Team and serve as the institution’s Accreditation Liaison Officer (ALO) to the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).



Garnsey-Harter has served in various roles at the college since 2003, most recently as AVP of Learning Resources and Institutional Effectiveness. With her broad understanding of the college, she has led several units at one time or another. These include Learning Resources, Institutional Assessment and Data Management, Grants, Rentals/Events, the Foundation, Technology Support Services, ctcLink and Humanities and Transitional Studies. In addition, she served as Title IX Deputy Coordinator and Primary Investigator.









“While this position focuses on institutional effectiveness through high-level tools such as strategic planning and program-level assessment, my work will be grounded in my passion for students,” said Garnsey-Harter. I came to administrative work as a faculty member; my commitment to students and their learning fuels all of my work.”

About Shoreline Community College



Founded in 1964, Shoreline Community College offers more than 100 rigorous academic and professional / technical degrees and certificates to meet the lifelong learning needs of its diverse students and communities.

Dedicated faculty and staff are committed to the educational success of its nearly 10,000 students who hail from across the United States and over 50 countries. Shoreline’s campus is one of the most strikingly beautiful college campuses in Washington state.







She holds a Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in English from Washington State University and taught English at the community college and university levels.

Garnsey-Harter has served in various roles at the college since 2003, most recently as AVP of Learning Resources and Institutional Effectiveness. With her broad understanding of the college, she has led several units at one time or another.