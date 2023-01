ShoreLake Arts Gallery mounts new show

Caryn Vainio and Ian Shearer

January 4 - February 18, 2023

Town Center at Lake Forest Park

Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE



ShoreLake Arts Gallery is exhibiting a selection of works by painters Caryn Vainio and Ian Shearer. See these works and the creations of other local artists during gallery hours: Tuesday – Saturday, Noon to 5pm. Located in the



The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is not-for-profit and features changing art exhibits on the walls every six weeks, as well as jewelry, ceramics, glass, paper goods and more by over 100 local artists.



About the artists:





Squak Mountain - Caryn Vainio Caryn Vainio is a mixed media painter and printmaker focusing on Pacific Northwest landscapes and lives near the foothills of the Cascade mountains. The evergreen display of nature through each season inspires her work. Her work has been purchased by private collectors and has been purchased for inclusion by the City of Seatac in their public art collection. Although she has no formal art school training, she's engaged in art of many forms all of her life and has intertwined it with her long professional career as a designer. is a mixed media painter and printmaker focusing on Pacific Northwest landscapes and lives near the foothills of the Cascade mountains. The evergreen display of nature through each season inspires her work. Her work has been purchased by private collectors and has been purchased for inclusion by the City of Seatac in their public art collection. Although she has no formal art school training, she's engaged in art of many forms all of her life and has intertwined it with her long professional career as a designer.





Caryn Vainio Artist Statement



I'm a mixed media painter and printmaker creating energetic, bold paintings that interpret my sense of the Pacific Northwest landscape. I'm drawn to the comforting closeness of the PNW's mountain trails and the complexity of its coastlines and islands, and I find inspiration over and over even in the same favorite places.



As a former scientist I employ the idea of wavelengths: my work focuses on conveying the wavelengths of the landscape that are hidden from the eyes but deeply felt. I believe painting is at its purest form when it conveys these hidden, personal wavelengths. My acrylic mixed media paintings start with rough, invented compositions inspired by my frequent time in the local Cascade foothills; I build intuitively from there with energetic and active layering and mark-making. In contrast, my watercolor and ink paintings start with compositions inspired by a more expansive, cinematic, and distant view of the mountains and waterways of the Pacific Northwest coastline.



With landscape as the initial foundation, the thread throughout all of my work is that of interference and disruption, particularly the disruption of the real and the organic by the unreal, the artificial, and the inorganic. These themes surface from my long career working in future-forward tech industries like games and virtual reality and how I see them layered over our physical reality, for better and for worse.



https://www.instagram.com/carynvainio_art/

https://www.instagram.com/carynvainio_art/

https://www.facebook.com/carynvainioart





Welcome to Post Alley

Ian Shearer

Ian Shearer is an artist based in Seattle, Washington. He is a graduate of The Academy of Art University of San Francisco. In 2018, Ian survived a massive stroke. Through intense therapy he was able to regain use of the right side of his body, however, his painting style and abilities were greatly changed. These changes have led him to "start over" as an artist. Currently, Ian's work focuses on urban landscapes. Using the city as a lens to explore themes of isolation, subjective reality, sensory experience, and memory; often finding beauty in the everyday moments of urban life. These moments intrigue him, especially as ordinary moments become extraordinary in the wake of disability. Through his work, Ian is currently exploring the changes in his visual language and working on developing a dialogue of post-stroke experience. Adding another voice to a condition that affects hundreds of thousands and documenting the recovery process through mark-making. More of Ian's work can be found at ianshearerstudio.com





Boys Night - Ian Shearer

Artist Statement