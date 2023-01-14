Classifieds: Shoreline Fire commissioners to hold joint meeting with North City Water District
Saturday, January 14, 2023
SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. for a joint Board meeting with North City Water District.
Location:
North City Water District
1519 NE 177th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
January 12, 2023
