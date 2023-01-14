Classifieds: Shoreline Fire commissioners to hold joint meeting with North City Water District

Saturday, January 14, 2023

SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. for a joint Board meeting with North City Water District.

Location:
North City Water District
1519 NE 177th St, Shoreline, WA 98155

Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
January 12, 2023



Posted by DKH at 9:24 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  