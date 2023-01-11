Shop with a Cop brings joy to all

The event started at the LFP station where officers (and Chief Harden (right) were paired with a student. They made shopping lists for the family members and what they wanted to buy, before heading out. Photos courtesy LFPPD

With the generous donation from Lake Forest Park Rotary Club, officers from the Lake Forest Park Police Department participated in our 8th annual event.





Special thanks to King County Sheriff's Office (Shoreline police, Kenmore police, Woodinville police) and Washington State Patrol for sending officers to help out, and to Lake Forest Park Police Lieutenant Diego Zanella for organizing the event.





This girl found her heart's desire. Photo courtesy LFPPD.

This year's kids were chosen from LFP, Brookside, and Briarcrest elementary schools by the school district family advocates.





Photo courtesy LFPPD

Each child provided a wish list for their family, and we shopped for 67 family members in our community.





Photo courtesy LFPPD

The gifts were wrapped and delivered to the families, including gift cards for grocery shopping with best wishes for a happy holiday season.

It's a serious business picking the right color of nail polish. You have to see every option first.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police

Thank you to the LFP Rotary Club and LFP City Hall volunteers for helping us gift wrap. We also want to thank the Sutton family, Albertsons, Target, and Starbucks for their generous donations.





Shoreline Police were delighted to be part of the event - and this girl got three shoppers of her very own. Photo courtesy Shoreline Police.

We even had citizens donating while the kids were shopping!





Capt. Tim Meyer and Chief Kelly Park, Shoreline Police

Special shout out to Woodinville Target, and the awesome staff for their great support.





This event helps spread holiday cheer to those who may need a little extra this time of year and we can’t wait to do it again next year!



