Shop with a Cop brings joy to all

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Cops and kids at Target. Photo from LFPPD

Story from Lake Forest Park Police

The 2022 Holiday with Heroes, “Shop with a Cop” event is in the books! 
The event started at the LFP station where officers (and Chief Harden (right) were paired with a student. They made shopping lists for the family members and what they wanted to buy, before heading out. Photos courtesy LFPPD

With the generous donation from Lake Forest Park Rotary Club, officers from the Lake Forest Park Police Department participated in our 8th annual event. 

Special thanks to King County Sheriff's Office (Shoreline police, Kenmore police, Woodinville police) and Washington State Patrol for sending officers to help out, and to Lake Forest Park Police Lieutenant Diego Zanella for organizing the event. 

This girl found her heart's desire. Photo courtesy LFPPD.

This year’s kids were chosen from LFP, Brookside, and Briarcrest elementary schools by the school district family advocates. 

Photo courtesy LFPPD

Each child provided a wish list for their family, and we shopped for 67 family members in our community. 

Photo courtesy LFPPD

The gifts were wrapped and delivered to the families, including gift cards for grocery shopping with best wishes for a happy holiday season. 
It's a serious business picking the right color of nail polish. You have to see every option first.
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police

Thank you to the LFP Rotary Club and LFP City Hall volunteers for helping us gift wrap. We also want to thank the Sutton family, Albertsons, Target, and Starbucks for their generous donations. 

Shoreline Police were delighted to be part of the event - and this girl got three shoppers of her very own. Photo courtesy Shoreline Police.

We even had citizens donating while the kids were shopping!

Capt. Tim Meyer and Chief Kelly Park, Shoreline Police

Special shout out to Woodinville Target, and the awesome staff for their great support. 

This event helps spread holiday cheer to those who may need a little extra this time of year and we can’t wait to do it again next year!



Posted by DKH at 1:38 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  