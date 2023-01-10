Shoreline Soak It Up Rain Garden and Native Landscaping Rebate Program

Have a New Year's resolution to get your garden in order? The Soak It Up Rain Garden and Native Landscaping Rebate Program is accepting applications! Winter is the perfect time to plan out your new garden. Eligible properties can receive up to $2,000.





The Surface Water Utility offers rebates up to $2,000 for Shoreline home or business owners to install a rain garden or native vegetation landscaping on their property. These features are part of a natural approach to managing rainwater flows and help recreate a forest-like environment in our city by allowing rainwater to soak into the soils and return to groundwater resources and waterways, naturally.



