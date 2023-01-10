International trumpet soloist performs with NW Philharmonic in Shoreline February 12, 2023
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
|Mary Elizabeth Bowden
This concert will include the consortium premiere of a trumpet concerto by JUNO Award-winning composer, Vivian Fung.
Mary launched a consortium where orchestras came together to hire composer Vivian Fung to write a trumpet concerto.
Philharmonia Northwest was one of the eight orchestras taking part in this project - so their consortium premiere is one of eight exclusive performances of this new work!
This concert will be held at the Shorecrest Performing Arts Center on February 12th at 2:00pm, features soloist, Mary Elizabeth Bowden, and is conducted by Julia Tai.
SHORECREST PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12 @ 2:00PM
Tickets and more information here
This February concert features the magnificent sounds of brass instruments. Made famous by cartoons and television shows, Gioachino Rossini‘s William Tell Overture is one of the composer’s most popular pieces on the concert stage.
Classical Trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden has built an in-demand career as a soloist, praised for her “splendid, brilliant” playing (Gramophone Magazine) and her “pure, refined, and warm” tone (American Record Guide). A Gold Medal Global Music Award Winner, Opus Klassik Nominee, and Yamaha Performing Artist, she has also worked to establish a new repertoire for the trumpet through creative, collaborative commissioning projects and award-winning albums.
Lauded as “One of today’s most eclectic composers” (NPR), Vivian Fung wrote her trumpet concerto for the virtuosic trumpeter, Mary Elizabeth Bowden that “stretches the imagination of what is possible for the instrument.”
The concert concludes with the lush and picturesque Third Symphony “Rheinish” by Robert Schumann.
"Trumpet Concerto is a virtuosic, tour de force work displaying the capabilities of the Eb, Flugelhorn, and Piccolo Trumpets and stretches the imagination to what is possible for the instruments.
'Written for trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden, the concerto originally was inspired by a conversation about Mary’s journey in her solo career in general, and as a woman in a male-dominated field. Ideas of striving, overcoming challenges, frustration, passion, and ultimately joy and celebration are all explored in this piece."
