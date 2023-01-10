International trumpet soloist performs with NW Philharmonic in Shoreline February 12, 2023

Mary launched a consortium where orchestras came together to hire composer Vivian Fung to write a trumpet concerto.





Philharmonia Northwest was one of the eight orchestras taking part in this project - so their consortium premiere is one of eight exclusive performances of this new work!





This concert will be held at the Shorecrest Performing Arts Center on February 12th at 2:00pm, features soloist, Mary Elizabeth Bowden, and is conducted by Julia Tai.



