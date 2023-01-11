Physical Poetry dance show Friday - Saturday - tickets still available

Wednesday, January 11, 2023


The Shorecrest Hip Hop team is bringing back their annual dance show, Physical Poetry! 

Our student dancers, as well as the various local studio dancers we have invited, are excited to bring this amazing show back to the stage. 

We would like to invite our community to experience our show and support our dancers!

Here are the show details:
*For being an important part of our community, we have a discount code for the 2:30pm Saturday Matinee show. Instead of $20 per ticket, type “community” to purchase for $12.

We are looking forward to bringing together our community with dance and hope you will join us!


Posted by DKH at 1:56 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  