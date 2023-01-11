Physical Poetry dance show Friday - Saturday - tickets still available
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Our student dancers, as well as the various local studio dancers we have invited, are excited to bring this amazing show back to the stage.
We would like to invite our community to experience our show and support our dancers!
Here are the show details:
We are looking forward to bringing together our community with dance and hope you will join us!
Here are the show details:
- Dates: January 13 and 14, 2023
- Location: Shorecrest High School Performing Arts Center 15343 25th Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155
- Time: Friday @7:30 - Saturday @2:30* and @7:30
- Ticket Link: https://m.bpt.me/event/5673241
We are looking forward to bringing together our community with dance and hope you will join us!
0 comments:
Post a Comment