More accolades for Shorecrest girls soccer team

Wednesday, January 11, 2023


The Herald named their 2022 All-Area high school girls soccer teams

After their highly successful season this past fall, leaving them as District 1 and WesCo champions, and 4th in 3A State, our Shorecrest girls soccer team received a number of accolades from the Herald. 

The following players were named to the All-Area team:
  • 1st Team: Ava Jensen, Giulia Menning
  • 2nd Team: Nora Patterson, Tayvi Khann, Darci Dalziel, Tatiana Zahajko
Coach of the Year: Mindy Dalziel



