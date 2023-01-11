More accolades for Shorecrest girls soccer team
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
After their highly successful season this past fall, leaving them as District 1 and WesCo champions, and 4th in 3A State, our Shorecrest girls soccer team received a number of accolades from the Herald.
The following players were named to the All-Area team:
- 1st Team: Ava Jensen, Giulia Menning
- 2nd Team: Nora Patterson, Tayvi Khann, Darci Dalziel, Tatiana Zahajko
Coach of the Year: Mindy Dalziel
0 comments:
Post a Comment