Join us for a much needed dose of QUICKNINE, with MOSS! ---- IT IS OKAY TO HAVE FUN AGAIN! Join us for a much needed dose of QUICKNINE, with MOSS! ---- IT IS OKAY TO HAVE FUN AGAIN!





Dear Shoreline Friends... Please join us this Saturday night at The Hidden Door on Aurora for some down-to-earth Rock and Roll with great friends. See you on Saturday!





EVENT LINK JAN 14 https://fb.me/e/2lv3HzTER





Doors open at 7pm, Moss at 8pm, Quicknine at 9:30pm





The Hidden Door is at 14525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 - and the door is in back of the building!