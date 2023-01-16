LFP Police - Notable calls in December 2022

Heat Map December 2022

Lake Forest Park Police







Lake Forest Park Police incident report





Each blue dot on the Heat Map is an incident generated by dispatch or an officer. This map represents 715 incidents in December 2022





Traffic Stop 191 Suspicious Circumstances 65 Theft 23 Hazard 17 Traffic Accident 15 Alarm 15 Disturbance 11 911 10 Welfare Check 9 Vehicle Prowl 8 Fraud 6





Notable incidents









Two patrol vehicles slid on the ice and had to be abandoned to avoid damage or injury. Tow truck operators declined to respond due to conditions. Although Public Works also struggled, they were eventually able to assist with getting the patrol cars off the roadway. Officers responded to a theft at a business in the lower mall. The subject actively resisted arrest, fighting with officers. Officers sustained minor injuries, including being stuck by uncapped, used, hypodermic needles in the subject’s possession. Subject was later booked into jail on several charges. An elderly subject called 911 reporting he was being harassed and unknown subjects were going to kill him if he was caught on the phone. Officers discovered subject in a behavioral crisis and needed to be evaluated at the hospital. The subject initially refused to cooperate with transport. Officers worked with subject’s adult son and were able to convince the subject to go with aid personnel without incident. Navigator was notified for follow up with the family.





LFP Officers responded to a single vehicle traffic collision. Officers discovered the driver was intoxicated, with an open bottle of liquor in the center console. The driver was booked into jail for DUI, driving while license revoked 1st degree and driving without an ignition interlock device.Officers were dispatched to a shoplift at the mall with a total loss of over $600. The subject ran from officers and was captured after a short foot pursuit. Subject claimed to be having a seizure and had recently taken fentanyl. Aid evaluated the subject and determined there was no medical issues or distress. The subject had several felony warrants for his arrest.Officers were dispatched to a welfare check of a subject sleeping in the bushes. Located a male subject who was too intoxicated to communicate or stand. Subject was transported to hospital via ambulance as he was unable to care for himself. The RCR Navigator was contacted and gave direction on best location to send subject for the proper care.Officers responded to a disturbance at Ross Stores. A subject was yelling and kicking over items. As the caller evacuated staff and customers the subject started lighting paper on fire. When officers contacted the subject, he became combative. The subject was taken into custody for malicious mischief and reckless burning. During the transport to jail the subject tried to kick the window out of the patrol vehicle.Officers attempted to respond to a traffic collision during a recent ice storm. The majority of the city’s streets were covered in ice and travel was extremely dangerous.