ELNA Meeting Tuesday - Round Table

Monday, January 16, 2023

The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will hold a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 7-9 pm. 

They will recognize volunteers, hold Board elections, and host a Round Table of discussion from neighbors.

Neighbors are asked to come with their ideas for meeting topics for 2023. We want to hear from you about yourself and family, the neighborhood, the City of Shoreline and more. Not a requirement to share information, but we want to be sure you have the opportunity.

There is an opening on the ELNA Board if you would like to consider joining. Anyone who lives or works within the boundaries of the ELNA Neighborhood is eligible. More information about ELNA here:


Posted by DKH at 4:19 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  