ELNA Meeting Tuesday - Round Table

The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will hold a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 7-9 pm.





They will recognize volunteers, hold Board elections, and host a Round Table of discussion from neighbors.





Neighbors are asked to come with their ideas for meeting topics for 2023. We want to hear from you about yourself and family, the neighborhood, the City of Shoreline and more. Not a requirement to share information, but we want to be sure you have the opportunity.





There is an opening on the ELNA Board if you would like to consider joining. Anyone who lives or works within the boundaries of the ELNA Neighborhood is eligible. More information about ELNA here: